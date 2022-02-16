Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,251,000.

Shares of NOVVU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28.

