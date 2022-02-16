Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXACU. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $906,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXACU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.37.
