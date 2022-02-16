Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 128,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.