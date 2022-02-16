Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,983.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 328,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 313,058 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 140.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 963,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 563,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter worth about $9,091,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.