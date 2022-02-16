Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.37% of Gladstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLEE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,967,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,367,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLEE opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

