Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 340,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 42.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 140,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

