Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 415,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,382,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 148,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

PRSR stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

