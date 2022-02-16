Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 184,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCYP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BCYP opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

