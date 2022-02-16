Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 225,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $8,946,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,964,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,388,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CNTQ opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.
Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.
