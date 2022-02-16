Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 225,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $8,946,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $8,937,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,964,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,388,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

NASDAQ CNTQ opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.