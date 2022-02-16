Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 372,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Equity Distribution Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

EQD stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

