Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APSG opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

