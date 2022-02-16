Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 2.66% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 537.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 900,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $13,815,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 125.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Healthcare Capital Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

