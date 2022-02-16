Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 340,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,036,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUSU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35.

