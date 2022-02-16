Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

