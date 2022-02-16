Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAA. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 497,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 99,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

