Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 322,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 166.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

