Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.92% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

ATVC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

