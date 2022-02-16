Beryl Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,076 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 64.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 979,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnichannel Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

