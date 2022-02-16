Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $530.61

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.61 ($7.18) and traded as low as GBX 390.44 ($5.28). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.48), with a volume of 3,189 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 736.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.
Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)
