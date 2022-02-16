BetterBetting Tops 24-Hour Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

