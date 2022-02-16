Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.29

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.29 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.30). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

Get Beximco Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.