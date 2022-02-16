Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.29

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.29 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.30). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)
