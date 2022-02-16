Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

