BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,960.00

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,960 ($53.59) and last traded at GBX 3,934.04 ($53.23), with a volume of 3038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,880 ($52.50).
The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,766.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,658.67.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
