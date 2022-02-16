Bhavesh Mistry Acquires 27 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £144.99 ($196.20).

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 547 ($7.40). 1,386,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.63). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 535.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.10. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($8.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

