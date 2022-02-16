BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Holdings Lowered by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BHP Group worth $35,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 10,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

