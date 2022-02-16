Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

