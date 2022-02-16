Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.
In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
BCYC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
