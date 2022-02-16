BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $29.15. 8,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,518,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,828 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

