Binamon Price Hits $0.0569 (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1.02 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.05 or 0.07083003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.80 or 1.00013091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

