BinaryX (BNX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $59.60 million and approximately $24.72 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $29.46 or 0.00066519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009638 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00345338 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.