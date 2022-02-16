Binemon Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Binemon has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $10.43 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.