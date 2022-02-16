BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BMRN opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.