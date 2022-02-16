Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in January

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Biome Grow has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

