BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 4.2%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 12,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter valued at $6,528,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

