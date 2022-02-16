BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.20

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20 and traded as low as C$8.10. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 578 shares.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of BioSyent and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$101.90 million and a PE ratio of 20.56.
BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
