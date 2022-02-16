Bismuth Price Tops $0.17 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $286.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003911 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004711 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

