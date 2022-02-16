BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $175,618.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,600.67 or 0.99949101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00019768 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00385863 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.