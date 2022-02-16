Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67,868.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and $67,868.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $33.79 or 0.00076770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

