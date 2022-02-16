Bitcashpay (BCP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

BCP is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

