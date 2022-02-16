bitCNY (BITCNY) One Day Volume Hits $323,150.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $323,150.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07128293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.22 or 1.00043601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002934 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.