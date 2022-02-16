Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $617.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

