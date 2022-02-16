Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $33.54 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $33.54 or 0.00076889 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $587.44 million and $11.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.00277485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

