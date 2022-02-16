Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.79 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $473.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00004055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00286645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00092541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

