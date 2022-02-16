Bitcoin SV Price Tops $94.71 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $94.71 or 0.00214723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $85.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,106.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.44 or 0.00765048 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,981,189 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

