BitcoinZ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $511,000.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $6.15 million and $511,000.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00277357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00075994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,866,389,890 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

