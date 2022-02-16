BitDAO Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $101.36 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

