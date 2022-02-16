Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Reaches $76,424.64

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $76,424.64 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00567152 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

