Bitspawn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $170,866.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $170,866.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.72 or 0.07130852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.16 or 0.99922752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Bitspawn

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitspawn Coin Trading

