BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,472.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $781,684.99 and $3,472.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00409955 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 335,677,529 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars.

