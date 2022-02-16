BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,175,617 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of UWM worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in UWM by 316.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UWM by 2,645.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 706,354 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

