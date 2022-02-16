BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,120 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.54% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.